Opposition leaders joining BRS to support CM KCR: Nomula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath welcoming the several Congress leaders into BRS by wrapping party scurf in their shoulders at his camp office in Haliya in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Nalgonda: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath on Monday said leaders of different political parties were voluntarily joining the BRS with an intention of strengthening the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had took the State to the top position in the country in matters of people’s welfare and development.

Along with over 150 followers, four Congress ward members from Machinapally joined the BRS in the presence of Bhagath at his camp office at Haliya. Welcoming them into the BRS, Bhagath said leaders of opposition parties had also recognized that only Chandrashekhar Rao could ensure welfare of the people and development of the State. He exuded confidence that the people would stand with the BRS in the next election as well for continuation of development of the State.

Stating that every home in the State had benefited from at least one of the welfare schemes of the State government, he said the education and health sectors were developed on par with facilities offered by corporate groups. The income of people in rural areas had also increased after revival of caste-based professions due to special schemes taken up by the State government. Villages had also witnessed rapid development, which in turn improved the living conditions of the people, he added.

