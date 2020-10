Examinations scheduled on October 19, 20 and 21 have been postponed

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: All the examinations under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled to be held on October 19, 20 and 21 have been postponed.

However, the examinations from October 22 will be conducted as per schedule, a statement issued by the Controller of Examinations, OU, said here on Sunday.

