Telangana: Locals to get lion’s share of seats in higher educational institutions from next academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 19 December 23

Given the common admissions, a large number of AP students sit for the TS common entrance tests.

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, Telangana locals will get a lion’s share of seats in higher educational institutions, particularly in engineering and medical colleges in the State when the common admissions for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States cease to be operational.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, during the bifurcation, had mandated the continuation of the common admission process provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution for both successor States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — for a period of 10 years starting 2014.

As per the common admission norm, 85 per cent of the seats in the higher educational institutions in the State were reserved for Osmania University area (Telangana) locals and the remaining i.e., 15 per cent is open for all. This means, students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can compete for a seat in the 15 per cent quota. The same norm is being followed by Andhra Pradesh for admissions into its higher educational institutions.

Given the common admissions, a large number of AP students sit for the TS common entrance tests (CETs) such as EAMCET, ICET, LAWCET, EdCET, secure ranks and admissions into various higher educational institutions under the convener quota.

Among the CETs, the TS EAMCET is most sought after by AP students, whose number increased in the last three years. While 51,848 students from AP registered for TS EAMCET in 2021, the number increased to 53,931 in 2022 and 56,374 in 2023. In fact, AP students bagged top ranks in TS EAMCET 2023.

As the common admission process ceases to exist from the next academic year, it leaves more opportunities for Telangana locals in top-notch engineering and medical colleges.

“Next year, as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, common admissions between Telangana and AP will conclude. It remains to be seen what the government will do with reservation under the local category,” said an official of the higher education department.