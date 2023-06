Osmania University postpones all exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Saturday postponed all its exams scheduled for June 20 in view of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu of Telangana Education Day. Rescheduled time-table for all postponed exams will be posted on the university’s website https://www.osmania.ac.in/ in due course of time.