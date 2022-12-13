Osmania University to hold national summit on Education 5.0 on Dec 17

Osmania University is organizing a national summit 2022 on Education 5.0 for Augmentation of Higher Educational Institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator and Centre for Digital Education Technology, Osmania University (OU), in association with uLektz Learning Solutions Private Limited is organizing a national summit 2022 on Education 5.0 for Augmentation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) on December 17.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder will preside over the summit that will be also attended by Anurag University Vice Chancellor, Prof. S Ramachandram, Woxsen University Vice Chancellor Prof. RVR Krishna Chalam, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, Centre for Digital Education Technology Director Prof. K Stevenson, and OTBI Director Prof. Srinivasulu Chelmala.

It will be attended by deans, directors, principals and other academic leaders of HEIs to network, engage and share their insights and experiences on Education 5.0.

During the event, the OTBI will launch its official mobile app and MOOCs platform and sign a Memorandum of Association with various schools and colleges. Recognition awards are being planned for the colleges who are already implementing Education 5.0 in their respective campuses.