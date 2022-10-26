OTT big opportunity for camera makers: Canon CEO

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 12:25 AM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Weddings, cinemas and vlogging have been the key demand driver for cameras and associated gear. In days to come, the preference of customers will tilt in favour of mirrorless cameras compared to DSLRs. That said, DSLRs will continue to be in manufacturing, says Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO at Canon India. He discusses trends in photography and videography segments with Telangana Today.

Weddings

Wedding photography has always been a signature segment in India. India enjoys big weddings. Lot of photographers and videographers are dedicated to that segment. The craft will continue to evolve. We are teaming up with wedding photographers for our latest offerings. Many are looking to replace existing equipment or add new gear.

Cinema

Indian cinema is comparable to Hollywood. We are showcasing cinematography and editing products through our `Cinema Excellence Suite’. The specially designed bus has a shooting zone and a post-production setup to explain the production workflow. The Telugu film industry, the second largest film industry in India, has had some memorable and greatest films in recent times that gained national and international recognition. It is a testament to its creative strength. Over the years, Hyderabad has emerged to be a very promising market for our imaging business. We look forward to an engaging response from the Telugu film industry.

OTT

OTT is another side of cinema. Within the OTT segment, India is the largest globally. Like cinema, OTT is creating a lot of content. India is the hub of cinematography. The OTT industry is around $ 2 billion and is poised to grow over 9-fold within 3 years. This opens up growth opportunities for various ecosystem players including the camera, lens and other gear. OTT is one of our focus areas and we are engaging with a lot of OTT partners.

Vlogging

The professional vlogging community is on the rise and is upgrading to professional gear. After the pandemic, many are refining their skill and craft. This is leading to a quest for equipment with better and new technical capabilities. We are receiving many enquiries for highend digital photo and video products.

Preferences

The entry level DSLR segment contributes the highest numbers in the portfolio. Over time, the preference for a mirrorless camera to a DSLR will rise. Of course, we are not stopping production of DSLRs. We will offer both and customers will choose what suits them the best. India is a miracle market- inflation is high but consumption is strong. The demand is high because people’s focus is on quality output.