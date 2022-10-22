Hyderabad-based Ozonetel makes call centre platform on Whatsapp

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: For many, reaching a company through its call centre is a frustrating as well as time consuming activity. But that will change in days to come. Sensing an opportunity to solve this problem, Hyderabad-based Ozonetel has recently launched a full-featured contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform on WhatsApp.

This allows the companies to cut their dependence on the voice-based call centres, where one agent can handle only one call at a time. The WA-based platform will reduce the number of agents required to handle the call significantly. “Each agent can handle 5 or more chats simultaneously. This will cut the number of agents and at the same time increase the efficiency,” said C Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer, Ozonetel.

The company has been operating in the contact centre segment for a long and has about 2,000 customers across many countries. It will now enable the WhatsApp-based contact centre to all the existing businesses. It will look to push to the small and medium business, e-commerce delivery, health and edtech segments.

“Reaching out to a company will be as simple as just sending a WA message. The companies can use the existing call centre numbers. The customers can send location to the delivery agents. They can send photos of the faulty products or service. They can also interact with the doctors or teachers. The real number of the customers will not be known to the other parties as a virtual number will be used,” he explained about the use cases.

WA has released an application programming interface recently. “We have been working with Meta and used that API to create the contact centre module. It is made in Hyderabad and about 30 engineers worked on it for about three months,” Chaitanya said, adding that it will price the offering based on the number of agent licences taken by the businesses. For the companies, this will be cheaper than the voice-based call centres,” he said.

The features will compare to that of the traditional call centre- queuing, routing to the right agents and others. There is no need for the companies to get any additional infrastructure and the platform can be set up in less than ten minutes.

“With our platform, they will have access to all the contact center features required to personalise customer communications at scale, including virtual numbers, automatic call distribution, interactive chat response systems, bots, and more,” he said. The cost of operating a call centre can come down by 75% and businesses can expect to increase the number of customer engagements that their contact center agents handle by 5X. With Ozonetel’s CCaaS platform on WhatsApp, businesses can orchestrate their customer communication flow on a unified, homogeneous platform instead of managing different AI, cloud telephony, and chat solutions.