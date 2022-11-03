OU, BC Welfare department to conduct ‘Scientifically Inspired Leadership’ programme

The Osmania University (OU) and the BC Welfare department will jointly conduct the programme on OU campus from January 5 to 12, 2023.

Hyderabad: One hundred students of Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools in the State will be mentored by experts from the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, Harvard University Massachusetts, US under a week long ‘Scientifically Inspired Leadership’ programme.

The Osmania University (OU) and the BC Welfare department will jointly conduct the programme on OU campus from January 5 to 12, 2023. An agreement was signed in this regard on OU campus by OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Mallaiah Battu in the presence of OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor.