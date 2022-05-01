OU women lift tennis title at Khelo India University Games

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) women’s team thrashed University of Rajasthan (UOR) 2-0 in the final of the Khelo India University Games held at the Jain University Sports School, Bengaluru on Sunday.

In first singles, Sama Satwika of Osmania University thrashed Saachi Sharma of University of Rajasthan 6-2, 6-2 to put her side in the lead.

Later, captain Srivalli Rashmika blanked Rinee Singh 6-0, 6-0 to emerge champions.

This is the second Khelo India title for Osmania University. Last year the OU team defeated Gujarat University, Ahmedabad in the final to clinch the title.

Earlier in the semifinals, Osmania University defeated Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) 2-0 to make it to the finals.

