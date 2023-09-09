OUCE 1973 batch celebrates golden jubilee reunion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The 1973 class of Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) celebrated their golden jubilee reunion here on Saturday, bringing together alumni from all walks of life.

It’s a historic milestone as the 1973 batch is the first batch to celebrate their golden jubilee reunion in the college. More than 80 alumni from the ’73 batch took part in the event. Among the attendees were movie director Tammareddy Bharadwaj, PA Sastry, Buddha Prakash, S Raghava Chary, Sudhir Babu, AV Ramana Rao, Mahatma Rao Gundu, K Rajagopalan, P Sarveswara Rao, R Somanatham and D Venugopal.

The alumni had the opportunity to embark on department tours, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to witness the latest developments in their respective disciplines.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, OUCE principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh and OUCE alumni association president D Vijay Kumar participated in the reunion.