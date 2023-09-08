OU declares TS CPGET 2023 results

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday declared results of the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2023 conducted for admissions into MA Journalism and Mass Communication, and MSc Data Science courses for the academic year 2023-24.

A total of 1,005 candidates appeared for the entrance tests and 985 qualified translating the qualifying percentage to 98. The subject-wise rank cards of individual candidates will be available for download from the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/ from September 10, the OU said.