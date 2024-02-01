OUTA urges government to address their concerns

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: Urging to address the issues of Osmania University faculty, Professor G. Mallesham, Vice President of the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA), met with the Principal Secretary of the State Education Department, Burra Venkatesham, on Thursday in Hyderabad.

In this regard, G. Mallesham submitted a letter of representation to the Principal Secretary, also advocating for the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Following the meeting, Mallesham expressed that they want to bring their issues to the notice of government, especially with the state government planning to introduce the budget in the Assembly soon.

Dr. Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu was also present during the meeting.