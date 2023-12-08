Over 100 candidates from Telugu states set for Civil Services personality test 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Over 100 candidates from Telugu states are expected to have qualified for the personality test of the Civil Services Examination, 2023.

The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared results of the Civil Services Main Examination 2023 that was conducted from September 15 to 24 and released a list of candidates qualified for the interviews for which the Commission will shortly announce the dates on its website.

Those qualified from Telangana included Swamy (Anthropology), Ravirala Yashaswini (Sociology), NS Aishwarya (Sociology), Chandana (Sociology), Sainath (Anthropology), K Shashikanth (Anthropology), Surya Prakash Reddy (Anthropology), K Arpitha (Political Science & International Relations), G Sahi Darsini (Anthropology), Chowhan Rajkumar (Political Science & International Relations), Dheeraj Reddy (Anthropology) and Ananya Reddy (Anthropology).

Overall, 2,844 candidates from across the country qualified for the interviews, which are likely to commence in January 2024. About 1,011 aspirants are likely to be recommended for appointments to various positions including the IAS, IPS, IFS, Group A and Group B Services.

Brain Tree Hyderabad Director, Gopala Krishna said based on the feedback of candidates who had appeared for interviews for the last few years, it was clear that members were framing questions not to test rote knowledge of aspirants but their suitability for a career in the Civil Services.

“Majority of the questions are based on the information provided by the aspirant in the application form. Apart from providing accurate and credible information in their application forms candidates are advised to form informed and balanced opinions about various current issues,” Gopala Krishna added.