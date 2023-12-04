Bandi would have brought BJP to power in Telangana: Jitender Reddy

Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as State BJP president G Kishan Reddy has been expressing satisfaction over the poll results for the party, senior party leader and former MP AP Jitender Reddy has said that if the party had gone to polls under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay, the BJP would have captured power in the State.

Jitender Reddy told reporters on Monday, that people were very much with the BJP till Sanjay was at the helm of affairs. But as soon as he was replaced by Kishan Reddy, they started slanting towards the Congress.

“People wanted a change. They wanted to throw BRS out of power. But BJP could not use the situation to its favour,” he said, adding that the people of the State did not believe the false narrative that the BJP and BRS were working in tandem.