Over 22 lakh voters decide fate of 147 candidates in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements are made for smooth conduct of polls in erstwhile Adilabad district.

As many as 2,854 polling stations are set up in the composite Adilabad district. A total of 592 stations have been arranged in the Adilabad district, while 922 stations were identified in Nirmal district. Meanwhile, 743 stations were formed in the Mancherial district and 599 stations were set up in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Over 22.21 lakh electors will exercise their franchise, deciding the fate of 147 candidates who are in the fray in 10 segments of Adilabad, Boath (ST), Nirmal, Khanapur (ST), Mudhole, Mancherial, Chennur (SC), Bellampalli (SC), Asifabad (ST) and Sirpur (T). The Mancherial segment has the highest number of voters of 2,64,519, Bellampalli Assembly constituency accounted for the lowest number with 1,69,759 voters.

Adilabad segment sees the highest contenders with 25 candidates being in the fray, while 10 nominees are contesting from Boath Assembly constituency. BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna and Forest minister Allola Indrakaran are contesting from Adilabad segment and Nirmal constituency respectively for a record fifth time, respectively. Ramanna scored a hat-trick by winning from Adilabad in 2011, 2014 and 2018 in a row.

Meanwhile, BRS nominee from Mancherial Nadipelli Diwakar Rao is in the fray for fifth time, Koneru Konappa is contesting for fourth time. The party is fielding Durgam Chinnaiah, G Vittal Reddy from Bellampalli and Mudhole segments for the third time. It nominated Balka Suman, Kova Laxmi from Chennur and Asifabad respectively for the second time, while the nominees Johnson Naik and Anil Jadhav are newcomers.

Segment Polling stations electors contestants

Adilabad 290 235,981 25

Boath 302 207,236 10

Nirmal 306 247,737 13

Khanapur 305 218,081 11

Mudhole 311 246,302 14

Mancherial 289 264,519 17

Bellampalli 227 169,759 13

Chennur 227 184,250 14

Asifabad 304 224,661 17

Sirpur (T) 293 222,973 13

Total 2854 22,21,499 147