Indrakaran Reddy flays Bapu Rao for ignoring rural parts of Nirmal

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy criticized Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for neglecting the rural areas of Nirmal district during a campaign rally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy flayed Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for ignoring the rural parts of Nirmal district. He was addressing a poll rally in different parts of Laxmanachanda mandal on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering, Reddy found fault with Rao for ignoring and to visit rural parts of the district in his five year long stint as an MP. He wondered whether Rao developed a village in Nirmal with the help of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Rao was indulging in only provoking sentiments of a section of the society, he pointed out.

The minister said that the Congress was misleading the public by promising impossible promises. He told electors not to be carried away by the fake assurances aimed at gaining electoral support. He stated that the Congress failed to develop the state even after ruling for 55 years. He asked the Congress as to what it could do for Telangana if voted to power.

Reddy informed that the social security pension would be increased from 2016 to 5,016 and the Rythu Bandhu amount was going to be enhanced to Rs 16,000 if the BRS comes to power. He added that insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh would also be provided to the poor. He stated that Nirmal was able to get a medical college and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured to establish an engineering college in Nirmal.

He said that Nirmal district centre was beautified in the four and half years. An oil palm factory would be set up in Pakpatla village of Laxmanachanda mandal spending Rs 300 crore. The farmers of Nirmal district will be benefited a lot with the advent of the factory. A total of 800 temples were built like nowhere else in the country and we are giving pensions to 80,000 beneficiaries.