Over 8,000 teachers in Telangana likely to get promotions

Hyderabad: With the State government giving the nod for promotions in various departments, School Education Department has set the process in motion.

Around 8,000 teachers working in various government schools under the department are likely to be promoted. The promotions include Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) to School Assistant (SA), and SA to Headmaster positions.

According to the department’s estimates, nearly 6,500 teachers who are in SGT positions now may be promoted as school assistants. Likewise, around 1,500 SAs in various government schools are likely to be promoted as headmasters.

“Approximately 8,000 teachers in various government schools are likely to get promotions. As per the directions of the State government, we have started the process and are working on the same,” an official said.

While announcing hikes in salaries to employees working in various government departments ahead of the new year, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said all issues including promotions and transfers of the employees would be resolved.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy recently conducted a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials of the Education department on various issues pertaining to the department. During the meeting, the Minister had instructed officials to prepare an action plan to complete the promotions of various categories of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Minister had said that promotions to teachers should be completed by end of January in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister.

