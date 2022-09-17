Over 90 rural women graduate as entrepreneurs and leaders

Hyderabad: Access Livelihoods (AL), a group of social entrepreneurs have successfully led over 90 neo-literate rural women to graduate as entrepreneurs and leaders during an event organized here on Friday.

The AL had launched the Women Entrepreneurship Programme (WEP), which aimed at empowering women to gain control over their livelihoods and gain dignity, respect and recognition, as active contributors to the economy.

During the ceremony, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad, having done comprehensive evaluation of the women, has awarded Mini MBA certificates to 93 women.

It was interesting to note that 79 per cent women in the third cohort who graduated from the programme were school dropouts. In the first two phases of the programme, 200 participants from seven locations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, were selected, to be imparted managerial and leadership skills.

In the current cohort, with the support of a German development agency -The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), 143 women across four locations have participated in the programme.

Former Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Social Justice R Subrahmanyam, SAFA Founder and CEO, Rubina Mazhar, GIZ Project Director, Gerrit Qualitz, and MANAGE Director, Dr. Saravanan Raj among others participated in the event.