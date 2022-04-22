| Manage Holds Two Day Seminar On Strategies For Sustainable Development Of Fpos

Hyderabad: A two-day national seminar on Comprehensive Extension Strategies for Sustainable Development of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs): Challenges and Opportunities commenced at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) here on Friday.

The seminar organised by the MANAGE and International Society of Extension Education was inaugurated by union Ministry of Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

In his address, MANAGE Director General, Dr. P Chandra Shekara emphasised the need to improve capacities of FPOs for taking full advantage of emerging markets.

Dr. S Ayyappan, former Director General, ICAR; Dr. JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu, Dr. AK Singh, DDG (Extension) ICAR and Dr. Sudhir Kumar Goel, agriculture policy expert also addressed the seminar. Faculty members and experts from Agricultural universities, FPO leaders, ICAR institutions, State departments, Agripreneurs and NGOs are taking part in the event.

During the seminar, participants will present 35 research papers covering all dimensions of FPOs, brainstorm the issues and come out with suggestions for sustainable development of FPOs.

