100 Agri-Business Management students start their course at MANAGE

MANAGE, Hyderabad has started the 2023-25 batch of Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri-Business Management) program.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: With 100 students from 19 States and representing 46 Agricultural Universities, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad has started the 2023-25 batch of Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri-Business Management) program.

The PGDM (ABM) is a two-year fully residential program aimed at developing Techno-Managers for the agri-business sector in the country. MANAGE has been a pioneer in agri-business education in the country and securing 100 per cent placement to its students successfully since more than 27 years, a press release said.

Dr.P.Chandra Sekhara, Director General, MANAGE, congratulated the new students and urged that students should think of prosperity of farmers in all their actions and future endeavors.

Parents of the students also participated in the program in which Dr. Anand Reddy, PC-PGDM (ABM), Dr. M. Srikanth, Director (ABM), faculty and staff were also present.