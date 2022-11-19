Overwhelming response to Auto Expo in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Nizamabad: The second edition of the Auto Expo organised under the aegis of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today at the old collectorate office premises received overwhelming response from the people of Nizamabad town.

Many top companies displayed their new model cars in the exhibition, providing an opportunity to customers to select cars, SUVs and bikes suitable for their families. Many organisations sent their representatives to buy vehicles for the official needs. About 22 stalls were set up at the venue displaying different models of vehicles.

Varun Motors, Tata Motors, Mahavir Skoda , Isuzu KAI, Sairan Honda, Lakshmi Nissan, PPS Motors, Royal Enfield, Yamaha Udaya Motors, Prakash Hyundai and several four wheeler and two wheeler dealers displayed their vehicles in the expo. Banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank too set up stalls for offering vehicle loans to interested customers.

Collector C Narayana Reddy inaugurated the Auto Expo in the presence of Commissioner of police KR Nagaraju, Deputy Transport Commissioner Venkat Ramana and SBI deputy general manager Praful Kumar Jain.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Reddy stated that the auto expo organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today was a perfect venue for vehicle buyers. He appreciated the organisers for conducting the even on such a large scale. Police Commissioner Nagaraju stated that such expos would benefit the local population as they would not have to visit Hyderabad to purchase vehicles.

Namasthe Telangana General Manager (Advertisement) N Surender Rao stated that buoyed by the tremendous response the first edition of auto expo got, the company decided to conduct the second edition on a large scale. He said leading automobile companies’ vehicles were showcased under one roof with diverse options for the buyers.

Nizamabad Government Hospital superintendent Dr Pratima Raj, RDOs Ravi, Rajeshwar and Srinivas, ACPs Venkateshwarlu, Kiran and Prabhakar were present on the occasion.