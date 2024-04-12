Owaisi demands halt to ‘export’ of Indian workers to Israel



Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that India stop “export” of Indian workers to Israel and bring back those who are already there.

The Hyderabad MP made the demand while reacting to the government’s advisory to Indians not to go to Israel. Modi government has issued an advisory, asking Indians not to go to Israel. Why is India then sending Indians to Israel? If it’s not safe, then why are Indians being sent to a deathtrap? Is (PM) Narendra Modi taking personal responsibility for their security?” he asked on X. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said that Israel is “in the middle of committing a genocide and doesn’t care about the safety of poor Indians”.

“The export of Indian workers should be stopped immediately, and those already there should be brought back,” he posted. In another post, Owaisi claimed that the Chinese Foreign Ministry snubbed Prime Minister Modi and rebuffed his request, asking why he doesn’t tell the country what the prolonged situation on the border is.