Congress responsible for drought in Telangana: BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 05:23 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP has blamed the Congress government for the drought conditions in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, official spokespersons S Prakash Reddy and NV Subhash alleged that due to the inefficiency of the State government, there was scarcity of water in the State. “Whenever Congress comes to power, there is a drought in the State. Congress brings drought and corruption along with it whenever it comes to power,” Subhash said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Subhash said the entire State was reeling under drought and the Chief Minister, instead of finding ways to provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes, was busy engineering defections from rival parties.

“The government has no plans to deal with the drought. There is shortage of drinking water in a majority of the districts in the State. Government is not in a position to supply drinking water to people,”he said.

Accusing the Congress and AIMIM of working in tandem, Prakash Reddy said both the parties were working in coordination to help each other in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. “AIMIM is working as B-team of Congress and supporting it in the Lok Sabha elections,” he alleged.