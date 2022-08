Owaisi lodges complaint against BJYM leader for derogatory comments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:57 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi against a BJYM leader for allegedly passing derogatory comments against him in Afzalgunj.

The MP in his complaint said the youth leader Sai Ram Yadav during the Independence Day celebration at Begum Bazaar on Monday had made derogatory comments against him. He also threatened the MP.

The Afzalgunj police are investigating.