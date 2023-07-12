Oxford Congress Honour for Dr Gullapalli N Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderaad: Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder – Chair of the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) delivered the prestigious Doyne Lecture at the Oxford Ophthalmology congress.

Named in the memory of Prof. Robert Doyne in 1917, this is the oldest eponymous lecture in ophthalmology. Prof. Robert Doyne is the founder of the Oxford Eye Hospital, the first ever academic eye department, and he was the first Reader of Ophthalmology at Oxford.

Dr. Rao is the first ophthalmologist ever working in India to deliver this lecture in its 106-year history. He gave the Doyne Lecture as part of the 106th Oxford Ophthalmological Congress. The Oxford Ophthalmological Congress is an annual meeting of UK-based and international ophthalmologists at Oxford. Established in 1909 by Robert Doyne, the Congress is the most long-standing event for ophthalmologists in the United Kingdom.