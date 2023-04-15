KTR lauds LVPEI for its research and services to society

Outstanding people build institutions which outlast them and LVPEI was the standing testimony to that, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lauded LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) for its research and services to society and said outstanding people build institutions which outlast them and LVPEI was the standing testimony to that.

Participating in the LVPEI Incubators Startup Challenge 2023 held at the institute here, the Minister appreciated the contributions of LVPEI founder Dr. GN Rao towards ophthalmology and said Dr. Rao has been recognized among top 10 for impact persons in the healthcare by the World Health Organisation.

Power of computation has increased, cost of communication, memory, computation has come down but healthcare keeps getting more and more expensive especially for third world countries like India, the Minister added.

A first-of-its-kind in the country, LVPEI Incubator’s Startup Challenge for startups in the eye care domain culminated with the announcement of winners by the Minister. While Dr Girish Somvanshi of Artificial Learning Systems India P L (Artelus) was declared the winner, Dr Ramesh S Ve of NouraSim Pvt Ltd was adjudged the 1st runner-up and T Ravi Kiran of Alien innovations Pvt. Ltd as 2nd runner-up.

The finale event was attended by others including Ajit Rangnekar, Director General at Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Cyient and Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub.

