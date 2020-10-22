Paddy procurement centres to open from November 5 in Suryapet

Stating that 45 lakh gunny bags were available in the district, District Collector informed that proposals were sent to the state government for requirement of another 1.2 crore gunny bags

By | Published: 6:10 pm 6:32 pm

Nalgonda: The District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Thursday informed that purchasing of paddy from the farmers through PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres would commence from first week of November.

Speaking at a meeting held with officials of different departments to discuss the measures for paddy procurement in the district, he has instructed the officials to take measures to open PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres from November 5 to purchase paddy harvested in the monsoon crop season. He instructed the officials to create awareness among farmers to properly dry paddy to ensure that moisture percentage was less than 17. It would facilitate the farmers to get Maximum Support Price (MSP) to their crops. Paddy procurement centres should be set up at every village in the district to avoid any inconvenience to sell their produce. At the same time, money should be deposited in farmers’ accounts.

He asked civil supplies officials to provide necessary facilities at the procurement centres. Hand sanitizers and medical staff should be made available at 301 paddy procurement centres in view of the pandemic. The officials should also keep an eye on middlemen (brokerage agents).

Stating that 45 lakh gunny bags were available in the district, he informed that proposals were sent to the state government for requirement of another 1.2 crore gunny bags. However, special care would be taken to face any shortage of gunny bags. Lorries would be made available for immediate shifting of purchased paddy to mills.

He underlined the need to ensure involvement of elected representatives in the process of paddy procurement from the farmers. Agriculture department should issue tokens to the farmers fixing the dates for bringing paddy crops to Centres. Tarpaulin cover should also be made available at procurement centres considering the possibility of unseasonal rains.

The district Collector has also released a poster related to Minimum Support Price of the crops which was brought out by the agriculture department. District Rural Development Officer Kiran Kumar, District Civil Supplies Officer Vijayalakshmi, District Cooperative Officer S V Prasad and district rice millers association president Ravinder were also present.

