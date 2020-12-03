Paddy purchase: Rs 800 cr credited into Nizamabad farmers’ accounts

Civil Supplies Corporation arranged 445 paddy purchasing centers and has so far purchased 7 lakh metric tonne paddy from the farmers

Nizamabad: Civil Supplies Corporation has purchased 7 lakh metric tonne paddy worth Rs 964 crore through 445 purchasing centers, Nizamabad Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, said. He also place in making the payments to the farmers in the district and till now paid Rs 800 crore to the farmers.

He said in 2020-21 Vanakalam season, the department arranged 445 paddy purchasing centers and has so far purchased 7 lakh metric tonne paddy from the farmers. Of the 7 lakh metric tonne paddy, till now around 5.10 lakh metric tonne has been shifted to the rice mills.

The official said that the Tahsildars kept a thorough check over the purchasing process through the civil supplies enforcement wing, preventing any irregularities.

The Additional Collector said that of the Rs 964 crore, till now Rs 800 crore had been credited into the accounts of the farmers, while remaining Rs 164 crore will be paid within few days. Around Rs 250 crore was credited to the farmers’ accounts on December 2 and 3.

