| Pakistan 286 All Out Against Netherlands In World Cup Match

Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two.

By PTI Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Pakistan were all out for 286 against the Netherlands in their opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Friday.

Asked to take first strike, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) to post a solid total on the board.

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (M Rizwan 68, S Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4/62).