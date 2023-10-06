Pakistan 286 all out against Netherlands in World Cup match

Bas de Leede returned with four wickets for Netherlands, while Colin Ackermann snapped two.
Hyderabad: Pakistan were all out for 286 against the Netherlands in their opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Friday.
Asked to take first strike, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) to post a solid total on the board.
Brief Score:
Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (M Rizwan 68, S Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4/62).