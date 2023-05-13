Pakistan: Imran issues ultimatum after authorities prohibit him from leaving court premises

Chairman Imran Khan on Friday issued an ultimatum to the federal capitals administration after the law enforcers prohibited him

13 May 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday issued an ultimatum to the federal capitals administration after the law enforcers prohibited him from leaving the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, media reports said.

Khan has been at the IHC for hours after he decided to stay within the court premises till he got a written verdict of his bail as he feared that the police might arrest him again once he gets out, Geo News reported.

“Open Islamabad’s routes within 15 minutes or I will announce my next plan of action,” Khan told police officers stationed at the high court.

When he tried to leave the premises earlier and head towards Lahore, a police officer told Khan that he had “orders from above” not to allow the PTI chief to leave the IHC premises, Geo News reported.

Khan was arrested from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on Tuesday (May 9), which triggered violent protests across the country. But the Supreme Court nullified his arrest and ordered authorities concerned to release him.

The PTI chief was at the IHC after he appeared there on Friday on Supreme Court’s orders to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him, where he got blanket relief.

Meanwhile, intermittent aerial firing took place around the IHC premises, prompting the authorities to put security on high alert. Islamabad police’s spokesperson said no one was injured in the firing.

“All police personnel are safe and search teams are investigating the matter,” he said.

The Islamabad Police said that gunshots were also heard at H-11 on the Srinagar Highway. Apart from this, gunshots were heard in G-10 near the IHC.

The spokesperson said that policemen came under fire in the G-11 and G-13 areas. Firing also took place in the slum area near the Islamic University.

Police sources attributed the intermittent firing as a reason for restricting Khan within the IHC premises, Geo News reported.