Pakistan: Imran Khan, his wife’s interim bail extended in NCA scandal case

The Accountability Court No.1 Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and extended the interim bail till August 10

By ANI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Islamabad: A court in Pakistan has extended interim bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s in the National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million Pounds scandal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Accountability Court No.1 Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and extended the interim bail till August 10 as final arguments were not given in the case due to Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar appeared before the court.

The scandal is all about the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion, 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s NCA to the government, according to ARY News.

Earlier, the bail was extended till July 31. Meanwhile, in a separate case, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence soon after a court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison on Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Dawn reported that during the hearing today, presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, the trial court ruled that charges against the former prime minister in the case were proven.

Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices, he stated and sent the PTI chief to jail for three years under Section 174 of the Election Act.

The development comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the session court’s verdict on the Toshakhana reference against PTI Chairman as maintainable and ordered the lower court to rehear the case.