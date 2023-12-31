| Pakistan Security Forces Killed At Least 566 Terrorists In Over 18000 Intelligence Operations In 2023

Pakistan security forces killed at least 566 terrorists in over 18000 intelligence operations in 2023

These effective anti-terrorism measures were taken for the sake of national defence and security during the ongoing unrest in the country, according to ARY News.

By ANI Updated On - 10:14 AM, Sun - 31 December 23

Representational Image

Islamabad: The Pakistan security forces have conducted around 18,736 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in 2023, which led to the killing of 566 terrorists and the arrest of 5161 terrorists in order to maintain peace and security in the country, reported ARY News.

As per the data issued today, effective security measures have been taken by the forces against terrorists this year.

These effective anti-terrorism measures were taken for the sake of national defence and security during the ongoing unrest in the country, according to ARY News.

Moreover, highlighting the current disputes with Afghanistan, the data indicated that the traces and evidence of recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan were linked to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Due to the effective operations, Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, the most important commanders of the Baloch National Army (BNA) left terrorism and rejoined the national mainstream.

However, 15,063 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Balochistan and 109 terrorists were killed. Some 1,942 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wherein 447 terrorists were killed.

According to ARY News, as many as 190 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Punjab, 14 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,987 in Sindh while 10 terrorists were killed.

More than 1,000 people, including more than 260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks.

Pakistan forces have working to make the country a cradle of peace, from which there is a bright hope that the coming time will be one of peace and stability.

“Pakistan forces will continue the war against terrorism with the full support of the people until the end of the last terrorist,” a statement noted.