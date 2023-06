| Pakistan Social Media Profiles Of Imran Khan Others Sent To Fia For Forensics

Pakistan: Social media profiles of Imran Khan, others sent to FIA for forensics

Social media profiles of Imran Khan and other prominent leaders in Pakistan have been shared with the FIA for forensic test

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Islamabad: The social media profiles of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other prominent leaders in Pakistan have been shared with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic test for allegedly sharing controversial content between March 8 and May 9, media reports said.

A total of 23 links of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been dispatched to the FIA, according to the police, Samaa TV reported.

The police said the links shared are based on the videos and posts of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

A forensic test is being conducted on the videos and posts over allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links, Samaa TV reported.

The statements of the political leaders will also form part of the JIT’s final report on the May 9 violence cases, the police said.

They also said that prominent PTI personalities and social media handlers kept sharing allegedly offensive material.

The forensic reports of the links will be made part of the investigation report. The police have alleged that the youth were incited against the state through the use of social media, Samaa TV reported.