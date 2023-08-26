Pakistan: Special probe team questions Imran Khan in Attock Jail

Imran Khan, was grilled by a special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the probe into the May 9 violence across the country

26 August 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was grilled by a special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the probe into the May 9 violence across the country, Geo News reported, adding that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted permission for the questioning the former Pakistan premier.

The court also allowed the probe team to question Khan in six more cases. The former prime minister is currently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Attock jail, following his arrest earlier this month.

The JIT, comprising a five-member high-ranking team, visited the Attock Jail on Friday to interrogate the PTI chief, according to Geo News.

During interrogation, Imran Khan was questioned on the addition of offences under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) mentioned in the first information report (FIR), according to the report.

Other alleged offences for which he was grilled included 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC for his alleged involvement in attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, and torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) offices in Lahore’s Model Town and Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence, reported Geo News. Earlier, Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi alleged that her husband was facing a serious threat in prison, The Express Tribune reported.

The former premier’s wife submitted an affidavit to the apex court through advocate Syed Rifaqat Hussain Shah, after meeting Khan in Attock jail on August 22.

Bushra stated in the document that she was allowed to meet her husband after ‘unwarranted delays and difficulties’ on Tuesday at the Attock jail.

The document added that “during the course of the meeting, the petitioner expressed his determination to stand for the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan and to offer any sacrifice and suffer any privation or hardship for his beloved country”.

Earlier, Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced the PTI chairman to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

He was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.