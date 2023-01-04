Pakistan student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar’s song ‘Jhoom’ in physics exam; this is how the singer reacted

03:26 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar recently took to social media to react to a viral video of a student who had written the lyrics of his famous song ‘Jhoom’ in his Intermediate physics exam. Zafar shared the video on his Twitter handle which is now widely circulating on social media.

The hilarious video shows a Pakistani teacher checking the answer sheets of a physics examination. The teacher was seen narrating one of the answers written by a student which started off by saying that he is hurt because he is not going to do well in the exam. He then went on to write the lyrics Ali Zafar’s ‘Jhoom’ in response to a question on Newton in a physics paper.

“This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying,” Ali Zafar wrote in the caption of his post.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

The 11th grader also cursed Isaac Newton for introducing physics and said that he is not interested in clearing the question as he does not know the answer because he slept during the lectures.

The clip garnered over 175k views so far with several netizens recalling their school days and clueless moments during an exam. “Must have given a few marks to remember the lyrics,” joked a user. “Maybe your next song lyrics could be the answer to this particular physics question!” read another comment.

