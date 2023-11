| Palamuru Rangareddy Project Benefits Palamuru District Before 2014 And Israel Lebanon War Updates

Palamuru Rangareddy Project Benefits, Palamuru District Before 2014 and Israel-Lebanon War Updates

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Palamuru Rangareddy Project Benefits, Palamuru District Before 2014 and Israel-Lebanon War Updates

Watch:

1. 6 districts benefited from Palamuru Rangareddy Project

2. This was Palamuru district in Telangana before 2014

3. Israel-Gaza War Shifted To Israel-Lebanon