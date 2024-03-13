Here are 4 places you can savour Veg Haleem in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: This Ramadan, if you are a vegetarian and you feel left out while everyone else is enjoying haleem made with chicken or mutton, don’t worry. Numerous vegetarian and vegan restaurants are experimenting with new cuisines as Hyderabad is fast becoming a hub for these types of eateries. For patrons who wish to enjoy the taste of haleem without actually eating meat, a few eateries have vegan and vegetarian haleem choices. The texture and appearance of vegetarian haleem will undoubtedly evoke the experience of eating haleem. We have listed a few locations in Hyderabad that sell vegetarian haleem in this article. Continue reading.

E’woke

E’woke in Sainikpuri is every vegan’s paradise with a variety of unique food options. From Vegan Bolognese Pizza, Cashew Crunch Bowl, Spicy Corn Cheese Roll and Ramen Bowl to Vegan Lasagna, they have plenty of options. And if you want to try vegan haleem, there’s no better place than this. Succulent vegan meat is slow-cooked with grains, pulses, aromatic spices and nuts, priced at Rs 400.

Terrassen Cafe

Terrassen Cafe in Banjara Hills serves melt-in-the-mouth vegan haleem. Get ready to be blown away by the burst of flavours in this carefully crafted vegan version, priced at Rs 300.

Vivaha Bhojanambu

Vivaha Bhojanambu’s Secunderabad branch serves delicious veg haleem at Rs 350 which is also available on Swiggy. “Why should non-vegetarians have all the fun” is their motto.

Greenpark

Hotel Greenpark in Ameerpet has a spicy veg haleem variety. Mixed vegetables are slow-cooked over time with broken wheat, lentils and spices, garnished with fried onions, and fried cashew nuts. The dish is priced at Rs 325 and is also available on Swiggy.