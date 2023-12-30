Palla walks out of government program after Surekha invites Congress leader

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Siddipet: The invitation to Congress leader Kommuri Prathapa Reddy onto the dais of an official programme sparked a serious argument between Forest and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha and BRS MLA from Jangaon Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in Siddipet on Saturday evening.

The Minister was in Siddipet to conduct a review meeting on Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Komuravelly jatara arrangements. Meanwhile, Prathap Reddy, who lost the Jangaon assembly election to Rajeshwar Reddy, was also invited onto the dais though he held no official post. Rajeshwar Reddy objected to this terming it as a violation of protocol.

However, the Minister said that she, in the capacity of a Minister, had every right to invite some special invitees to the meetings. As she refused to send Prathap Reddy off the dais, Rajeshwar Reddy said he would not participate in meetings where the protocol was not followed.

Surekha asked him to leave the meeting if he was not willing to participate. After a few minutes of argument, Rajeshwar Reddy left the meeting place in protest. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil remained a mute spectator while the argument was going on between the MLA and the Minister.