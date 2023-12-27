Officials are not following protocol BRS MLAs complains to Minister

BRS MLA from Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has said that the officers in Medak district were not following the protocol in Narsapur Constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Sangareddy: The BRS MLAs have alleged that the officers were not following the protocol while organising the government programmes in the erstwhile Medak district. The BRS MLAs have complained to Forest and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha. Surekha was appointed as in-charge minister of the erstwhile Medak district by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

BRS MLA from Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has said that the officers in Medak district were not following the protocol in Narsapur Constituency. She has said that they were organising the programmes without inviting MLA. Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that the officials were not printing their names on the flexis and posters.

Surekha has participated in preparative meetings of Prajapalana with officers and elected representatives of the erstwhile Medak district in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Suggesting the officers take the successful organisation of Praja Palana as their responsibility, she has said that the IAS, IPS and other department officials will get their promotions based on their performance during the Praja Palana. The Minister has said that the previous government has denied the opportunity to raise the issues for the public during the 10 long years. Surekha has informed the officials that they aimed to take the administration to the doorstep of the people.