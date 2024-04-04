Congress Medak candidate Neelam Madhu faces embarrassing moment

Srinivas Goud and his wife Sudha Rani welcomed the Minister into their house and Medak candidate Neelam Madhu accompanied her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: Congress party Medak Lok Sabha constituency candidate Neelam Madhu faced embarrassing moments when a Congress leader’s wife vented her ire against him over his past comments.

All this happened in the presence of Forest Minister Konda Surekha.

The Minister had visited Patancheru Assembly constituency Congress candidate Kata Srinivas Goud’s residence on Wednesday.

After felicitating the Minister, Sudha Rani vented her ire against Neelam Madhu over his comments on Kata Srinivas Goud during the recent Assembly elections campaign.

It may be recalled that Kata Srinivas Goud was contesting the Patancheru assembly constituency elections representing the Congress and Neelam Madhu entered the fray as BSP candidate after being denied ticket by the Congress.

“In fact, I wanted to slap him hard for his comments,” said Sudha Rani to the Minister while Neelam Madhu stood calm next to the Minister.

Soon after he switched loyalties to the Congress, the party leadership offered him a ticket to contest from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

The videos of Sudha Rani bursting out in anger before the Minister have gone viral on social media platforms.