Pallavi Aware Int’l School: Tributes paid to national heroes

Kranti Diwas marks the day when Quit India Movement was initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942.

Students of Pallavi Aware International School organisd an event to commemorate Kranti Diwas. Kranti Diwas marks the day when Quit India Movement was initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942.

The event began with the recitation of slokas, seeking the Almighty’s blessings. The students then explained to the audience the significance of Kranti Diwas. They presented a PowerPoint presentation on Kranti Diwas and talked about the many freedom fighters who took part in the Quit India Movement.

An animated video on the events that led to the initiation of the Quit India Movement, emphasizing Gandhi’s importance in bringing fruit to this movement, was presented by the students. The students sang in praise of the greatness of the Indian freedom fighters. The event concluded with the students dancing to freedom songs and invoking a sense of patriotism among the audience.

