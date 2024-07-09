Pallavi International School student Sanvi Reddy shines in ATF under-14 tourney in Bangladesh

Sanvi Reddy put up a brilliant performance in the ATF Under-14 Grade 2 tournament in Dhaka recently and won both singles and doubles in Tennis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: Sanvi Reddy Vundyala of Pallavi International School Gandipet, representing India, excelled by winning both the singles and doubles titles at the recently concluded ATF Under-14 Grade 2 tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Sanvi had a dominant run at the tournament, cruising past Mastora Afrin of Bangladesh 6-0, 6-1 in the singles quarterfinals. She continued her strong performance in the semifinals, defeating Humyarh Haider 6-2, 7-2. In the final, Sanvi showcased her skill and determination, overcoming Sumiya Akter of Bangladesh 7-6, 6-2 to clinch the singles title. In the doubles final, Sanvi and Nayeem Hussain triumphed over Sumiya and Humyrah 7-5, 6-2.

DPS and PGOS CEO Yasasvi Malka, principal Hema Madabushi, and Pallavi International School Gandipet faculty congratulated Sanvi and pledged support for her training and academics to ensure her success.