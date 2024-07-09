Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Pallavi International School Sanvi Reddy Shines

Pallavi International School student Sanvi Reddy shines in ATF under-14 tourney in Bangladesh

Sanvi Reddy put up a brilliant performance in the ATF Under-14 Grade 2 tournament in Dhaka recently and won both singles and doubles in Tennis

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 9 July 2024, 08:31 PM
Pallavi International School student Sanvi Reddy shines in ATF under-14 tourney in Bangladesh
Pallavi International School sudent Sanvi Reddy shines in ATF under 14 tourney in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: 

Hyderabad: Sanvi Reddy Vundyala of Pallavi International School Gandipet, representing India, excelled by winning both the singles and doubles titles at the recently concluded ATF Under-14 Grade 2 tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Sanvi had a dominant run at the tournament, cruising past Mastora Afrin of Bangladesh 6-0, 6-1 in the singles quarterfinals. She continued her strong performance in the semifinals, defeating Humyarh Haider 6-2, 7-2. In the final, Sanvi showcased her skill and determination, overcoming Sumiya Akter of Bangladesh 7-6, 6-2 to clinch the singles title. In the doubles final, Sanvi and Nayeem Hussain triumphed over Sumiya and Humyrah 7-5, 6-2.

DPS and PGOS CEO Yasasvi Malka, principal Hema Madabushi, and Pallavi International School Gandipet faculty congratulated Sanvi and pledged support for her training and academics to ensure her success.

Related News

Latest News