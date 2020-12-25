Pallavi International School students spread the Yuletide spirit

Students and teachers presented thought-provoking speeches which emphasised that Christmas was more than just Santa, cards, toys, or gifts under the Christmas tree.

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Christmas celebrations were virtually organised with fervour and zeal by students from Pre-Primary to IX grades at Pallavi International School, Gandipet. The event was hosted by the facilitators Sudheeshna and Lalita. Students presented an array of interesting programmes. The virtual room echoed with Christmas carols and holy hymns sung melodiously by the school students ushering in the festive season.

Students and teachers presented thought-provoking speeches which emphasised that Christmas was more than just Santa, cards, toys, or gifts under the Christmas tree. The foot-tapping dances, songs and carols brought forth the true meaning of the Yuletide spirit which lay in the joy of giving and helping those who are less fortunate.

Children were filled with joy and excitement to see their Principal and Teachers virtually dressed as Santa wishing, laughing and dancing to the tune of Jingle Bells. Santa jokes, melodious piano play and creative art and craft presentations by students left the audience in splits.

School Cultural Captain Soha Sheikh wished everyone and spoke on the importance of the festival and its essence. Principal Meetali Archit wished everyone and also told them that December 23 is celebrated as Farmers Day and they are our real Santas as they work selflessly spreading love. She motivated the students to be the followers of Santa and spread love and help the needy. The assembly culminated with a vote of thanks by Primary Coordinator Kavita and the National Anthem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .