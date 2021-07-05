Palle, Pattana Pragathi will continue on mission mode: Gangula

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes taken up by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to improve cleanliness in rural areas and towns have been continued in a festive mode

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that both Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes were being continued on mission mode across the State. The Minister participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme in the 19th division of Rekurthi on Monday and planted trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to improve cleanliness in rural areas and towns have been continued in a festive mode. Everybody should plant trees and take steps to protect them. The importance of trees was seen during the Covid pandemic, he said and advised the people to plant at least six saplings in each house and take steps to protect them to provide a healthy atmosphere to future generations.

The Minister emphasised the need to plant trees wherever there was a possibility and help them grow into big trees. He wanted the people to take a pledge to grow Haritha Vanams in the concrete jungles. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarupa Rani, Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme.

