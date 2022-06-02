Palle Pragathi changed face of villages, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day in Siddipet.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Palle Pragathi has changed the face of villages in the Siddipet district. Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the Minister said that they were raising 62 lakh saplings in 489 nurseries across Siddipet.

During the fourth phase of Palle Pragathi last year, Harish said that they have capped 786 unused borewells and 2,317 open wells across the district. He further said that they were granting Rs 7.91 crore to each village under Palle Pragathi. Stating that each Panchayat was provided with a tractor among others, the Minister said that they have built dump yards, Vaikuntha Dhamas, and Palle Prakruthi Vanams apart from taking up a host of other development works.

He also elaborated on various development works undertaken in the Municipalities across the district. Since the government has taken up a host of irrigation projects in Siddipet district during the last eight years, Harish said that the area under cultivation has increased from 6.63 lakhs acres in 2014-15 to 8.61 lakh acres this year.

On alternative crops, the Minister said that they have decided to encourage oil palm cultivation as the district was having abundant water. Under Mana Ooru Mana Badi, the Minister said that they were taking up works in 343 schools with an outlay of Rs 89 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .