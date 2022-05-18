Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi postponed, to be held from June 3

Published Date - 02:22 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: In the wake of severe temperatures, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has postponed the upcoming installment of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi to June 3. Earlier, the programmes were scheduled to commence from May 20.

Following a request from the elected representatives and the officials to effectively implement the State government objectives during the programmes, the Chief Minister is said to have taken the decision.

Accordingly, both the programmes will be held from June 3 to 15.

