Paradise adds fiery biryani and kebab to existing menu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Paradise Food Courts on Wednesday announced that it has added a brand-new biryani and kebab to its existing menu. The two new dishes named fiery chicken biryani and fiery chicken kebab are said to satisfy cravings for spicy foods.

The two new dishes are currently available at all the outlets across the country.

Of the two new additions, Paradise’s Gautam Gupta said: “We wanted to bring some newness to our menu, so we decided to come up with a new Biryani and Kebab. Besides, we realized from our loyal customer base that they had enjoyed the extra spices especially dished out during the Haleem season. Come monsoon and the fiery range of foods are going well with the climate right now. Our spices are picked carefully and cooked gently to let the aroma infuse. We are sure the customers are going to love this fiery duo of Biryani and Kebab.”

He further said that many are already lining up to taste the new recipe.

The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘most biryanis served in a year’. In 2017, it catered to over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh.