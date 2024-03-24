Parents in a fix over Class I admissions

While CBSE and international boards have switched tosix-year age criterion, State schools are following 5 yrs

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 24 March 2024, 09:56 PM

Parents looking to admit their wards in Class I for the 2024- 25 academic year face a perplexing situation with two different policies for admissions in schools in the State. The Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, other private schools affiliated with the CBSE and international boards have already embraced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and switched to the minimum six-year age criterion for Class I admissions.

However, State Board schools are still following the age-old rule of a minimum of five years for Class I admissions.

Delay on deciding about NEP implementation

The delay by the State government in deciding on the NEP implementation has created a lot of ambiguity among parents about admitting their wards to schools. This is despite the Central government sending reminders to States. “Indecision over the minimum age criteria for Class I admission has created confusion among parents with schools affiliated to different boards following different criteria. As education is on the concurrent list, the government must quickly take a decision and clear confusion among parents,” said K Venkat Sainath, general secretary, HSPA.

Panel formed

A three-member committee, constituted by the Education Department to study the NEP provisions, has recommended a minimum of six years for Class I admission besides bringing P1, P2 and P3, and Classes I and II under Bala Vatikas. If the minimum six-year age criterion is to be implemented, the government should amend the GO 5 and 20 that mandate five years of age for Class I admissions in the State. “As education is in concurrent list, it is the prerogative of the State government whether or not to implement NEP. Anyway, this will be discussed with the State government and a decision will be taken,” a senior official said.