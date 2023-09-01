EFLU initiates EFUITES alumni network

EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, who envisioned the reviving and strengthening of the alumni association, foresees a bigger role for the alumni in cementing the university’s eminence at the global level.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has initiated the EFUITES, an alumni association. The EFLUITES, besides the alumni of the EFLU, will also have the alumni of the Central Institute of English (CIE) and the Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages (CIEFL), the former avatars of the EFLU before it was accorded the Central University status.

“The alumni need to play a catalytic role in the all-round development of the university and transform it into a futuristic institution of higher education in the spirit of National Education Policy 2020,” he said.

The university extended the last date to enroll for the free registration as a member of the alumni association of the CIE/CIEF/EFLU up to September 30.