Parents of murdered doctor express ire against Kerala govt’s no to CBI probe

"We demand a probe by an external agency as there are a few patchy areas in the probe done by the Kerala Police. We will file an appeal petition before the Division Bench of the High Court,” said the father who broke into tears

By IANS Published Date - 7 February 2024, 01:47 PM

Dr. Vandana Das

Thiruvananthapuram: The father of 23-year-old house surgeon, Dr. Vandana Das, who was murdered during a medical examination of an accused, on Wednesday expressed his deep anguish over the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s refusal to allow a CBI probe.

“We have no clue on why the Kerala government on Tuesday strongly opposed our demand for a CBI probe in the single bench of the High Court. “We demand a probe by an external agency as there are a few patchy areas in the probe done by the Kerala Police. We will file an appeal petition before the Division Bench of the High Court,” said the father who broke into tears when explaining his case before the media.

On Tuesday, a single bench of the Kerala High Court rejected the bail plea of Sandeep, accused of murdering Das and also rejected her parents’ plea for a CBI probe.

Sandeep stabbed Das to death while she was medically examining him after he was brought to the hospital by the police.

The gruesome incident took place early on May 10 last year at the state run clinic at Kottarakara in Kollam district.